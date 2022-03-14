61-year-old Kurtistown man charged with attempted murder, dispute with neighbor in Puna

A 61-year-old Kurtistown man was charged with attempted murder today following an early morning dispute with a neighbor in Tiki Gardens in the Ainaloa subdivision of Puna.

Hawaii Island police charged Kelley O. Calvert with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest.

He is being held in lieu of $272,000 bail, pending his initial court appearance scheduled for tomorrow afternoon in Hilo District Court.

Police said that shortly after 6:00 a.m. Puna patrol officers responded to a report of a male victim threatened with a large kitchen knife and then intentionally struck with a vehicle being operated by the suspect. The 58-year-old victim was taken by ambulance to Hilo Medical Center, where he was treated and later released.

When officers arrived at Calvert’s residence, the man initially refused to come out of his home. After some negotiation, he came out but not before he resisted arrest and assaulted one of the officers, according to police.

Search warrants were later executed on Calvert’s residence and his vehicle.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident on Paradise Court to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Det. Blaine Morishita at (808) 961-2385 or email him at Blaine.Morishita@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.