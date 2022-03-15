Hawaii island police looking for armed robbery suspect at Hilo pharmacy

Hawaii island police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in an alleged armed robbery at a Hilo pharmacy.
The robbery took place Monday at around 9:45 p.m. at a business on Puainako Street, the Hawaii Police Department said in a news release. Callers reported a masked suspect with a firearm who allegedly entered the store and demanded prescription medications.
He then left in an SUV-type vehicle, possibly a sliver Nissan, HPD said.
The suspect is described as being “stocky,” between 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was wearing long pants, a long-sleeved shirt and a tactical-type vest. His head and face were concealed.
Police are investigating the first-degree robbery.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect can call the police department at 808-935-3311. Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section can also be contacted at 808-961-2378 or jeremy.kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov. Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section can also be reached at 808-961-2252 or at rio.amon-wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.