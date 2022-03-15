Kauai firefighters rescue stranded teen from rocks at Queen’s Bath

Kauai first responders on Monday rescued a stranded teen surrounded by dangerous surf from Queen’s Bath in Princeville.

At about noon on Monday, the Kauai Fire Department responded to a call of a 16-year-old girl from Oahu who was reported to be trapped on the rocks at the tidepool.

The access gate to Queen’s Bath has been closed to the public since October 2021 in the interest of public safety due to hazardous ocean conditions during winter months. Kauai officials remind the public that it remains closed until further notice.

Hanalei firefighters responded to the scene with personnel aboard an Air 1 helicopter, while lifeguards responded on jetskis and remained on standby outside of the large surf break.

A firefighter was able to hike down and swim to the area where the girl was trapped between sets of dangerous waves, and bring her to safety. The girl sustained lacerations, which were not life-threatening, and refused treatment.

She was released at the scene to her family.

“We are grateful to our first responders who were able to act swiftly in this extremely dangerous rescue,” said Kauai Fire Chief Steven Goble in a news release. “This incident could have easily turned into a devastating outcome. Queen’s Bath remains closed for a reason, and we urge all beachgoers to take these warnings seriously, for yourself and for our first responders who also put their lives at risk.”