Man, 51, arrested after Waikiki stabbing leaves man critically injured

Honolulu police arrested a 51-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed a 35-year-old man in Waikiki early today.
The stabbing occurred in the 400 block of Ena Road at about midnight.
Police said the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife. The victim sustained a stab wound to the upper body and was taken in critical condition to a hospital.
Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree terroristic threatening.
