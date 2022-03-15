Man, 51, arrested after Waikiki stabbing leaves man critically injured

Honolulu police arrested a 51-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed a 35-year-old man in Waikiki early today.

The stabbing occurred in the 400 block of Ena Road at about midnight.

Police said the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife. The victim sustained a stab wound to the upper body and was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree terroristic threatening.