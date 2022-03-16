Entangled whale off Maui freed by NOAA team

An adult male humpback whale carrying a life-threatening entanglement of heavy gauge line was freed off Maalaea, Maui, Tuesday by a team of trained responders.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the whale was first seen by a tour vessel Sunday but disappeared before a disentanglement effort could be mounted.

Another tour vessel spotted the whale Tuesday, this time triggering a full response by the multi-agency Pacific Islands Large Whale Entanglement Response Team.

The team found heavy gauge line wrapped tightly around the whale’s head in front of the pectoral flippers, which would have prevented feeding. The location of the entanglement, and size and type of line — a poly blend — meant the animal likely would not be able to free itself.

Responders used a hooked knife on the end of a 30-foot carbon-fiber pole to get close enough to cut the whale free.

The gear was recovered and will be investigated to determine its origin and use in an effort to better understand the entanglement risk and its impacts, according to NOAA.

The response team included members from the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, Pacific Whale Foundation, University of Hawaii at Manoa Marine Mammal Research Program, Cardinal Point Captains, the Ultimate Whale Watch-trained response team, NOAA Office of Law Enforcement, and Trilogy Excursions.

NOAA is asking mariners to lookout for whales in distress. If you see an injured or entangled marine mammal, keep a safe and legal distance and call the statewide NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840 or the U.S. Coast Guard on VHF channel 16.

Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary coordinates large whale entanglement response around much of the Hawaiian Islands, while working with and under NOAA Fisheries Pacific Islands Regional Office and NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Protected Resources .