Man, 81, in intensive care after violent home invasion on Big Island

An 81-year-old man is in intensive care after two male suspects allegedly physically assaulted him in a violent home invasion robbery in Pepeekeo Wednesday.

Hawaii island police said the victim reported he was in his home on Alakahi Place when two males entered his residence and grabbed him and assaulted him shortly after 4:30 p.m. The suspects then took a firearm owned by the victim, cell phone and an undisclosed amount of money, police added.

After the suspects fled the scene, the victim drove to a neighbor’s residence seeking help. Hawaii Fire Department personnel arrived after neighbors called 911.

The victim was treated for injuries he sustained to his neck and facial area in the robbery. That night, the 81-year-old man’s condition worsened and he was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he remains in intensive care.

The suspects were described to be in their 20s. It’s unknown at this time whether the pair fled from the scene on foot or in a vehicle. Police said they are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the home invasion is asked to call Det. Jeremy Kubojiri at 808-961-2378 or email Jeremy.Kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov or call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.