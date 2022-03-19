Kauai firefighters put out brush fire in Makaweli Valley

Kauai firefighters extinguished a brush fire in Makaweli Valley in Waimea that ignited Friday afternoon.

Waimea firefighters responded to what would be a 1.5-acre fire at around 3 p.m. Friday and were met with heavy smoke and an area of brush and grass that was rapidly burning, the Kauai Fire Department reported. Firefighters from the Hanapepe and Lihue fire stations, along with the Battalion Chief, joined the effort to fight the fire.

Using multiple trucks, engines, a water tender and a fire department helicopter, firefighters brought the fire under control, and crews cleared the scene at around 6 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the fire started as a controlled agricultural burn.

No injuries or damages to structures were reported as a result of the fire.