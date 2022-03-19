Man, 54, in critical condition after rescue at China Walls

Emergency Medical Services, Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 54-year-old man who was critically injured at about 1:30 p.m. today at China Walls in Portlock.

The man, described by EMS as a visitor, was swimming in waters off China Walls when he fell unconscious.

Bystanders rescued him from the water and began CPR.

First responders arrived and took over with advanced medical treatment, EMS said in a report.

Witnesses reported seeing the man struggle to get out of the water just before he went unconscious, EMS said.