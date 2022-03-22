Suspect arrested after machete attack in Iwilei area

A man was arrested today in suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly attacking another man with a machete in the Iwilei area earlier this month.

The Honolulu Police Department said in a report that, on March 4 at around 8 p.m., the 47-year-old suspect “struck” a 32-year-old man “several times with a machete,” injuring him. The victim had been walking on a sidewalk area with his friends, HPD said, when the suspect approached him and demanded his property.

The suspect was arrested today at around 3:45 p.m. in suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree robbery.

No additional information was provided.