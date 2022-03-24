comscore Man, 62, carrying knife arrested for allegedly threatening others in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 62, carrying knife arrested for allegedly threatening others in Waikiki

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

  • STAR-ADVERTISER

Honolulu police arrested a 62-year-old man after he allegedly threatened people while carrying a knife in Waikiki.

The suspect was arrested in the area of Kalakaua and Uluniu avenues at about 5:55 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening and one count of harassment.

No injuries were reported.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
MacKenzie Scott announces nearly $4 billion in donations

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up