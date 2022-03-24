Man, 62, carrying knife arrested for allegedly threatening others in Waikiki

Honolulu police arrested a 62-year-old man after he allegedly threatened people while carrying a knife in Waikiki.
The suspect was arrested in the area of Kalakaua and Uluniu avenues at about 5:55 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening and one count of harassment.
No injuries were reported.
