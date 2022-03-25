Big Isle police renew call for help in finding Kona woman missing since 2011

Nearly 11 years have passed since Naomi Sanders, a North Kona woman, disappeared.

The then 42-year-old woman was last seen leaving her Kainaliu home the night of June 6, 2011.

Hawaii County police are renewing their request for the public’s help in finding her.

Police initially said in a CrimeStoppers bulletin that she was in need of medication.

Police said the woman’s family was very concerned for her safety.

Police received a possible sighting on June 7 or June 8 of that year on Hualalai Road in Kailua-Kona.

Another possible sighting reported June 15 to police was on Oahu in the Nimitz area of the Honolulu airport.

She is described as Caucasian, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She has a tribal print tattoo on her upper right arm in the shape of an armband, police said.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call Detective Carrie Akina at 808-326-4646, ext. 277 or email carrie.akina@hawaiicounty.gov.

Anonymous tips may be made through CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.