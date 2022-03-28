‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii island bar

Actor Ezra Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment early this morning after he became belligerent at a Hilo bar.

Hawaii island police said the 29-year-old actor who is set to star this year in the movie “The Flash” became agitated while patrons at the bar were singing karaoke.

Miller yelled obscenities and grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.

The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times but he didn’t, police said.

Officers were first summoned to the bar on Silva Street at 11:30 p.m. Sunday and arrested the actor from Vermont on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment.

Bail was set at $500, and he was released after he provided the bail.

Miller has appeared in Harry Potter and Justice League movies, among many other features. In 2019 he went with his friend, Jason Mamoa, to the Thirty Meter Telescope protest site where he was photographed flashing the Mauna Kea triangle hand sign.