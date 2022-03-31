No tsunami threat to Hawaii after yet another strong earthquake off New Caledonia

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 6.3 magnitude earthquake detected southeast of the Loyalty Islands near New Caledonia this morning.

The earthquake struck at about 9:51 a.m. Hawaii time.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a statement saying that based on all available data, a destructive, Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles, and that no ground was affected.

There has been a succession of earthquakes in the same area over the past few days, including two others that occurred on Wednesday.

At 7:44 p.m. on Wednesday Hawaii time, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake occurred southeast of the Loyalty Islands, according to USGS.

This earthquake occurred as the result of low angle thrust faulting on or near the plate boundary interface between the Australia and Pacific plates, according to USGS.

It was preceded by a 6.9 magnitude foreshock that occurred at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday Hawaii time 173.6 miles east-northeast of Tadine, Loyalty Islands, New Caledonia.

Neither posed a tsunami threat to Hawaii. No serious injuries were immediately reported.