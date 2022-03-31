CBS renews ‘NCIS: Hawai‘i’ for 2nd season

“NCIS: Hawai‘i,” the Hawaii-based spinoff of the popular military crimefighting franchise, will get a second season, CBS announced today.

The show was one of three “NCIS” shows to be renewed by the network. The original “NCIS” will get a 20th season, while “NCIS: Los Angeles” will have a 14th season.

“NCIS: Hawai‘i” won its Monday night time slot, with an average viewership of 8.29 million, and was “virtually tied” for most watched new drama, the network said. The show tied for third among 14 dramas on CBS this season, according to TVline.com.

“‘NCIS,’ one of the most popular and enduring series in the world, and fan favorite ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ have been hugely successful on the CBS schedule for years,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement. “With the strong new addition of ‘NCIS: Hawai‘i,’ we are able to expand the strength of this formidable franchise across our schedule.”

The series stars Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, who juggles her responsibilities as a single mother and Special Agent in Charge of NCIS: Pearl Harbor. Other series regulars include Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson and Kian Talan.

During its first season, the squad tackled crimes such as gambling, spying, ransomware and pirating, while exploring interpersonal relationships and family issues. The show also featured aspects of local culture such as the paniolo tradition.