Hawaii island wildfires burn more than 500 acres in South Kohala

Two Hawaii island brushfires that burned more than 500 acres in South Kohala have been fully contained, the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency reported.
The fires were about 1.5 miles west of Highway 190 near the 3-mile marker, and around 4:30 p.m. the civil defense agency said the fires were contained.
No structures were threatened and no roads were closed, the agency said in a release.
No additional information was provided.
