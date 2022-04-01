High surf advisory issued for parts of Niihau, Molokai, Maui

A high surf advisory has been issued for the north and west facing shores of isles from Niihau to Molokai, and the north facing shores of Maui, effective through 6 p.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service expects surf of 12 to 16 feet along impacted north and west shores due to a long-period, northwest swell traveling down the island chain this evening.

NWS said surf will likely peak later tonight and early Saturday.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves, shore break, and strong rip currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous for areas under advisory.

Surf along east facing shores, meanwhile, are expected to become elevated and rough due to strengthening tradewinds, and are expected to rise from 3 to 5 today to 6 to 8 feet Saturday evening.

Surf along south facing shores is expected to remain at 1 to 3 feet today through Saturday.

A small craft advisory also remains in place for Alenuihaha and Pailolo channels, Maalaea Bay, and the leeward and southeast waters of Hawaii island through 6 p.m. Sunday.