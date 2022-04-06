Kupuna lost $10M to online crime last year

More than 400 Hawaii residents over the age of 60 lost $10,061,058 to online criminals last year, with tech support scams, extortion, and phishing schemes being the most common offenses, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Nationally, 92,371 seniors lost roughly $1.7 billion to online crime last year, according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center’s Elder Fraud Annual Report, released Tuesday. The average victim lost $18,246 and 3,133 Americans over the age of 60 lost more than $100,000.

“The number of elderly victims has risen at an alarming rate, while the loss amounts are even more staggering,” said Luis M. Quesada assistant director of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division, in a statement distributed with the report. “The intent of this information is to educate, warn, and protect potential victims of all ages. Highlighting the crimes specifically affecting seniors will it be possible to ensure the necessary emphasis and resources are allocated to address this problem.”

In Hawaii, 408 people over the age of 60 fell victim to online crime, the most common being tech support scams. Forty-nine seniors in Hawaii fell victim to online criminals posing as technology or customer support personnel offering to help with problems that didn’t exist, like viruses and hacked accounts, according to the FBI.

Elder abuse is an intentional or negligent act by any person that causes harm or a serious risk of harm to an older adult, including financial exploitation and fraud, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In total, people in Hawaii lost $17.2 million to online crimes last year, with investment scams, romance cons and the illegal use of digital currency accounting for the largest financial swindles, according to the FBI.

The FBI encourages potential victims of elder fraud and their support networks to file a complaint at www.ic3.gov