Man, 30, dies after 250-foot fall off Olomana Trail

A 30-year-old hiker died today after falling about 250 feet near the third peak of the Olomana Trail.
The Honolulu Fire Department got a call for an injured hiker at 10:57 a.m. today.
Six units with 16 personnel responded. The first unit arrived at Maunawili Valley Neighborhood Park at 11:09 a.m. and secured a landing zone.
The 911 caller said the man was hiking near the third peak and fell off the makai side of the trail, HFD said in a news release.
Air 1 brought in rescue personnel to the location and airlifted the man to the landing zone.
HFD transferred medical care to Emergency Medical Services at 12:06 p.m.
EMS personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene and gave a rough estimate of falling 250 feet.
