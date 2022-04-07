Overnight camping at Bellows to be closed again this summer to protect nesting sea turtles

Overnight camping at Bellows Field Beach Park in Waimanalo will once again be closed to protect nesting sea turtles and their hatchlings, starting mid-April.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation and Marine Corps Base Hawaii said in a news release today that overnight camping at Bellows will be suspended for about four-and-a-half months — from April 18 to Sept. 1.

During this time, overnight camping will be prohibited, along with the twilight use of bathroom and shower facilities at the beach park.

Day use of this popular stretch of beach during weekends, however, will continue as regularly allowed, officials said, while military training exercises are expected to continue weekdays with protection measures in place to protect turtle nesting sites.

The closure may extend beyond Labor Day Weekend in September, however, if additional nesting sites are observed.

“This closure is necessary to ensure the safety of this federally-protected, culturally significant, endangered species as the turtles nest, incubate, and hatch along this popular shoreline,” said the DPR and MCBH in a joint news release. “Community, military, and park officials have documented several human activities in this area that threaten the safety of the nesting turtles, such as: illegal beach off-roading, camping fires, dogs, illegal trash dumping, and the presence of artificial lighting.”

Bellows Field Beach Park was also closed to overnight camping during the same period last year to protect nesting Hawaiian green sea turtles, considered a threatened species in Hawaii.

During the summer of 2020, in the midst of pandemic restrictions, green sea turtles nested at Bellows Beach for the first time in documented history, possibly as a result of reduced foot traffic.

As part of standard procedure, officials will cordon off a turtle nesting site once it is confirmed, and post signs with information about the turtles at public facilities.

Green sea turtles are protected by both federal and state laws. Wildlife experts recommend walking behind their nests, maintaining a respectful distance and clear path from nest to ocean, and avoiding flash photography or videography that might disorient them.

Nesting occurs nocturnally, and hatchlings generally emerge at night.

Officials encourage people to report any disturbing or illegal behavior regarding the turtles or nests at Bellows to 808-285-9529 or 808-257-2123.