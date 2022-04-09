comscore Woman, 23, arrested for alleged assault with screwdriver | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Woman, 23, arrested for alleged assault with screwdriver

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:39 pm

Police on Friday arrested a 23-year-old woman who allegedly used a screwdriver to assault a 32-year-old man and damage two of his vehicles in Waimanalo.

The incident occurred on April 5, when the vehicles had been parked on the street, police said.

The woman was found Friday, and she was positively identified by the victim.

Police arrested her on suspicion of second-degree assault and third-degree criminal property damage.

