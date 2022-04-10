Hokule’a, Hikianalia canoes expected to set sail tomorrow

The Hokuleʻa and Hikianalia, two Polynesian Voyaging Society canoes, will set sail for Hilo tomorrow morning.

The canoes, which are slated to depart at 7:30 a.m. , had been stuck at Sand Island on Oahu due to strong winds.

Hokuleʻa and Hikianalia were originally scheduled to depart Sand Island on March 31. Instead, the crews have been training.

Nainoa Thompson, who carries the sacred Pwo navigator designation, said yesterday, “Our job is to protect these canoes and the people who have worked so hard to care for them. The current direction and strength of the winds could be damaging to these beautiful vessels, so we’re going to wait.”

“At this point, we cannot forecast when a good weather window will begin, but we will watch day by day. It’s never a delay, it’s always part of the journey,” he said.

If conditions are good, the canoes should arrive in Hilo late afternoon on Wednesday. They hope to depart for Tahiti as early as Thursday afternoon.

Thompson will be sailing the Hokule’a to Hilo in the morning, but does not plan to sail to Tahiti, a journey that is expected to take approximately 20 days depending on the weather.

Thompson plans to fly to Tahiti and sail Hokule’a back to Hawaii.