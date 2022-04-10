Las Vegas Advisor: Vegas’ Palms reopening with new offerings

The last major Las Vegas casino still closed after the pandemic shutdown is about to change its status.

It’s been announced that the Palms will reopen under the ownership and management of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians on April 27, and reservations are being accepted for stays beginning April 28.

The resort will open with many familiar elements, including several of its previous restaurants and the buffet, the rooftop Ghostbar, the Pearl theater, its party-pool complex and its 14 movie theaters, along with a redesigned casino and new branding throughout. The Palms has been shuttered since March 2020.

Neon Feast: A new Las Vegas restaurant app called Neon Feast has been launched. The app took into account recommendations from 75 local experts (chefs, restaurant owners, reviewers) to create a mobile guide to good eating in Las Vegas. The app is free; just download and use. Go to ­neonfeast.com for more information and links to download.

More Ramsay: Ramsay’s Kitchen, the sixth Las Vegas restaurant from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, will open at Harrah’s toward the end of the year. It will be the second Ramsay’s Kitchen in the U.S.; the first is in Boston.

Hawaii hits: A visitor from Hawaii was playing at downtown’s California when she lined up the jackpot symbols on a Wheel of Fortune machine for a $1.3 million payday. It was the second major jackpot won by a visitor from Hawaii this year, with the first being hit in January for $1.1 million at the Fremont.

Question: Is the Silverton closed?

Answer: The hotel rooms at the Silverton, located just west of I-15 about 2 miles south of the Strip, will be closed through July to accommodate a complete renovation of all 300 of them. The casino will remain open throughout the renovation.

For more information about Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.