Nisei Impact: Ohana recalls family member as true American who fought heroically in World War II
By L. Kensington Ono Special to the Star-Advertiser
Updated 11:46 p.m.
Gerome Hirata, third from left, gathers around a makeshift fire at Camp McCoy in Wisconsin with members of his battalion. The winter temperatures at McCoy averaged around 37 degrees — cold for the Hawaii-born soldiers.
L. Kensington Ono:
The Punahou sophomore is the great-grandniece of Gerome Mitsuo Hirata
Eileen Hirota, top left, and Gracie Matsuo, Hirata’s nieces, visit his grave site at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. Hirata’s remains were first buried in Italy and then repatriated to Hawaii in 1949.
Gerome Hirata poses with his family shortly before his parents and younger sister left the United States for Japan. They would never see each other again. Front row (left to right): Hisako Hirata, Marion Jean Hirata, Shotaro Hirata, Misawo Hirata, Harris Hirata (on lap), Alma Hirata, Masako Hirata. Back row (left to right): James Masaki Hirata, Evelyn Naoye Hirata, Gerome Mitsuo Hirata, and Tadao Hirata.