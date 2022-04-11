comscore Nisei Impact: Ohana recalls family member as true American who fought heroically in World War II | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Nisei Impact: Ohana recalls family member as true American who fought heroically in World War II

  • By L. Kensington Ono Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.
  • COURTESY JAN NADAMOTO Gerome Hirata, third from left, gathers around a makeshift fire at Camp McCoy in Wisconsin with members of his battalion. The winter temperatures at McCoy averaged around 37 degrees — cold for the Hawaii­-born soldiers.

    Gerome Hirata, third from left, gathers around a makeshift fire at Camp McCoy in Wisconsin with members of his battalion. The winter temperatures at McCoy averaged around 37 degrees — cold for the Hawaii­-born soldiers.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>L. Kensington Ono: </strong> <em>The Punahou sophomore is the great-grandniece of Gerome Mitsuo Hirata </em>

    L. Kensington Ono:

    The Punahou sophomore is the great-grandniece of Gerome Mitsuo Hirata

  • L. KENSINGTON ONO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Eileen Hirota, top left, and Gracie Matsuo, Hirata’s nieces, visit his grave site at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. Hirata’s remains were first buried in Italy and then repatriated to Hawaii in 1949.

    Eileen Hirota, top left, and Gracie Matsuo, Hirata’s nieces, visit his grave site at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. Hirata’s remains were first buried in Italy and then repatriated to Hawaii in 1949.

  • COURTESY HARRIS HIRATA Gerome Hirata poses with his family shortly before his parents and younger sister left the United States for Japan. They would never see each other again. Front row (left to right): Hisako Hirata, Marion Jean Hirata, Shotaro Hirata, Misawo Hirata, Harris Hirata (on lap), Alma Hirata, Masako Hirata. Back row (left to right): James Masaki Hirata, Evelyn Naoye Hirata, Gerome Mitsuo Hirata, and Tadao Hirata.

    Gerome Hirata poses with his family shortly before his parents and younger sister left the United States for Japan. They would never see each other again. Front row (left to right): Hisako Hirata, Marion Jean Hirata, Shotaro Hirata, Misawo Hirata, Harris Hirata (on lap), Alma Hirata, Masako Hirata. Back row (left to right): James Masaki Hirata, Evelyn Naoye Hirata, Gerome Mitsuo Hirata, and Tadao Hirata.

  • COURTESY HARRIS HIRATA Gerome Mitsuo Hirata

    Gerome Mitsuo Hirata

Letters and a few photos are the only traces left of Gerome Mitsuo Hirata. These mementos of a true American hero are cherished by family members and provide a link for younger generations. Read more

