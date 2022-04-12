CVS closing 2 Hawaii Longs locations

CVS Health has closed a Longs Drugs store in downtown Honolulu, and will close another one in Hilo in May.

The Longs Drugs at 841 Bishop St., on the ground floor of the Davies Pacific Center, closed April 1, CVS officials said, with all prescriptions transferred to the Pali Highway store.

On May 20, the Longs Drugs at 670 Ponohawai St. in Hilo will close, as well, with all prescriptions transferred to the store at 82 Puuhonu Place.

“We made the difficult decision to close a Longs Drugs location in Honolulu in April and in Hilo in May,” said a CVS spokeswoman. “All prescriptions were or will be transferred to nearby Longs Drugs locations to ensure that patients continue to have uninterrupted access to service. All employees are being offered comparable roles at other Longs Drugs stores.”

The decision to close the stores were made after review and consideration of local market dynamics, according to CVS, along with population shifts and store density, while ensuring other stores are available to meet a community’s needs, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

“Maintaining access to pharmacy services in underserved communities is also an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions,” the spokeswoman said.

A total of 42 Longs Drugs stores remain on Oahu, including one at 1088 Bishop St., and five HealthHUBS offering health and wellness services, CVS said. After the Hilo store’s closure, 11 Longs Drugs will remain on Hawaii island, with four in Hilo.

CVS, based in Woonsocket, R.I., announced in November it would be closing 300 stores a year for the next three years, starting in the spring as part of a new retail footprint strategy.

“It is based on our evaluation of changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure we have the right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers, and supports the evolution of our stores into community health destinations with new store formats,” CVS officials said.