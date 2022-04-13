Man allegedly fires gun in Kaneohe convenience store robbery

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged armed robbery at a gas station convenience store in Kaneohe Tuesday night.

Police said a male suspect entered the store in the 45-1000 block of Kamehameha Highway, brandished a black handgun and demanded money from the cash register at about 11 p.m.

The suspect fired one round in the store and grabbed an unspecified amount of money from the register before he fled in a gray compact vehicle, police added.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect remains at large.

He is described to be in his 30s to 40s, 5 feet, 4 inches and 140 pounds. He was wearing a bright yellow shirt, dark pants, ski mask and gloves at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.