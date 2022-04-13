Maui firefighters put out residential fire in Lahaina

Maui firefighters put out a residential fire in Lahaina this afternoon that caused about $400,000 in total damages.

The County of of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety at around 12:40 p.m. responded to a fire at a residence on N. Lauhoe Place. Crews arrived at the scene to a working fire inside the building but were able to control the fire within a few minutes.

The fire was fully extinguished at around 3 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown, although no injuries were reported, and the fire department did not report anyone being displaced because of the fire. An alarm inside the building was activated during the fire.

The department estimated that the fire caused $250,000 in damage to the building and $150,000 in damage to its contents.