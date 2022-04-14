Hyo Joo Kim leads in 2nd round of Lotte Championship at Hoakalei

Hyo Joo Kim shot a 67 today to drop to 10-under par and a three-shot lead midway through the second round of the LPGA Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Country Club.
Kim’s second consecutive 5 under featured five birdies and no bogeys.
Sarah Kemp was second at 7 under after she shot 3-under 69 this morning.
First-round leader Hannah Green played in the afternoon today after fashioning a 6-under 66 on Wednesday morning.
Allisen Corpuz of Honolulu shot 2 under par on Wednesday and was also in the half of the field slated to play this afternoon.
Defending champion Lydia Ko started her afternoon round at 3 under.
