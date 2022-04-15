Coast Guard locates body of missing diver in waters off Kauai

The Coast Guard found the body of a man in waters off Nawiliwili on Kauai today after he went missing early this morning.

Personnel from county police and fire departments, the U.S. Coast Guard and lifeguards searched for the man after he was reported missing after diving into the waters off Nawiliwili around 3:30 a.m.

At about 6 a.m. the body of the 28-year-old visitor was found by a Coast Guard helicopter 60 yards offshore, according to Kauai police.

A Coast Guard cutter pulled him from the water and personnel administered first aid before he was transportated to the hospital. However, the man could not be resuscitated and he was pronounced dead at 7:45 a.m.

Officials are witholding the man’s identity until his family can be notified.