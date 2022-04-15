Good Friday and Easter weekend 2022: List of what’s open and closed on Oahu

Want to know what’s open and closed on Good Friday and the Easter weekend? Here’s your guide to mall hours, public services and more on Oahu.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES (CLOSED)

>> Federal offices

>> State offices

>> City, county offices and all satellite city halls

SCHOOLS (CLOSED)

>> Public schools

>> University of Hawaii

PUBLIC SERVICES/ATTRACTIONS (VARIES)

>> All Blood Bank of Hawaii branches will be open Friday (Call to inquire).

>> The Hawaiian Humane Society will be open.

>> All public libraries are closed Friday. A few branches will also be closed over the weekend (view the schedule).

>> Open markets will be closed.

>> Hawaii State Art Museum (view hours), Honolulu Museum of Art (view hours) and Hawaiian Mission Houses Museum (view hours) will be open.

>> Honolulu Zoo will be open (view hours).

>> Iolani Palace will be closed.

>> Lyon Arboretum will be closed Friday.

>> The Neal Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

>> Paradise Cove will be open (view hours).

>> Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum will be open (view hours).

>> Polynesian Cultural Center will be open (view hours).

>> Queen Emma Summer Palace will be open Friday (view hours).

>> Sea Life Park will be open (view hours).

>> USS Bowfin Submarine Museum & Park will be open (view hours).

>> USS Battleship Missouri Memorial will be open (view hours).

>> Waikiki Aquarium will be open (view hours).

>> Waimea Valley will be open (view hours).

>> Parks and botanical gardens will be open (visit honolulu.gov/parks for more).

>> Municipal golf courses will be open (visit honolulu.gov/des/golf for more details).

SHOPPING MALLS

(Individual store and restaurant hours may vary from mall hours, so check individual websites for details.)

>> Ala Moana Center will be open Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 12 to 6 p.m. for Easter.

>> The International Market Place will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the three-day weekend.

>> Kahala Mall will be open Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Select stores will be open on Sunday.

>> Windward Mall will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

>> Pearlridge Center will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., but the mall will be closed Sunday.

>> Waikele Premium Outlets will be open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., but the mall will be closed Sunday.

>> Ka Makana Alii will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

OTHER

>> TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule (view the schedule).

>> Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard and police services will be available.

>> On-street parking is free except for meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park, metered parking lots and meters on specific Waikiki streets (view the list here).

>> Parking will be restricted in Lanikai from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. over the three-day holiday weekend. According to the city, avoid parking on the streets and shoulders of Mokulua and Aalapapa Drives in Lanikai.

>> Traffic: No contra-flow cones.

>> According to the city’s email, refuse will be collected. Transfer stations, H-POWER and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill are open (view the schedule).