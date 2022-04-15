comscore Man, 32, critically injured in Kalihi stabbing; attempted murder case opened | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 32, critically injured in Kalihi stabbing; attempted murder case opened

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:17 am

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a 32-year-old man sustained multiple stab wounds in Kalihi early today.

Police said the victim was bleeding and collapsed at a bus stop near Kamehameha Highway and Dillingham Boulevard with stab wounds to his chest and back at about 1:20 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and treated the man. He was taken critical condition to a hospital.

Police said the suspects are unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated once details become available.

Looking Back

