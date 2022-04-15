Hawaii baseball team beats Cal State Bakersfield for seventh win in a row

DallasJ Duarte hit a two-run homer, Cole Cabrera went 4-for-5, and Cade Halemanu, Buddie Pindel and Dalton Renne combined on a seven-hitter to lead Hawaii to a 4-1 road victory over Cal State Bakersfield today at Hardt Field on the CSUB campus.

By extending their season-high winning streak to seven, the Rainbow Warriors clinched their second Big West series in a row. The finale of the three-game series is Saturday. Renne was scheduled to be the ’Bows’ Saturday starter, but he was summoned after Pindel relinquished a single to open the ninth. Renne got the final three outs for the save.

Halemanu, who turned down a free-agent opportunity to return as UH’s ace, earned his first victory of the season. Halemanu (1-3) allowed five hits in six innings while striking out six. Halemanu’s only run was a bases-loaded walk to AJ Miller.

But the ’Bows did not need anything more after Duarte hit a drive to deep left for a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Cabrera’s run-scoring single in the sixth added cushion.

The ’Bows won the first two of this seven-game road trip to improve to 15-16 overall and 8-6 in the Big West. The Roadrunners fell to 14-18 and 7-4, and secured their first Big West series loss of the season.