Flood watch covers Molokai to Big Isle, high wind warning issued

With heavy showers and thunderstorms expected to saturate parts of the state, forecasters have issued a flash flood watch from Molokai to the Big Island.

The National Weather Service this morning issued flood warnings for Molokai, Lanai, Maui, Kahoolawe and the Big Island, in effect through late tonight. The heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding in some areas, with windward slopes of affected islands open to the highest flood risk.

“Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams,” the advisory said.

Forecasters caution that urban areas might experience significant flooding and resulting property damage due to rapid runoff.

A flood advisory for the Big Island was cancelled at 8 a.m., but a flood watch, wind advisory and winter storm warning remain in effect.

The high wind warning, which is in place until 6 p.m., extends to Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and portions of the Big Island, including areas downwind of the Kohala mountains, interior, and the southeast slopes, NWS said.

Forecasters expect winds from the east between 20 to 30 mph, with localized gusts up to 50 mph.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” forecasters said.

Residents are urged to watch for falling trees and prepare for power outages.