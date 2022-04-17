Las Vegas Advisor: Developer announces plans for giant $3B casino/arena

Plans have been announced for a $3 billion integrated resort that will include a $1 billion, 20,000-seat arena, with an eye toward “aggressively pursuing an NBA franchise, should one become available.”

The developer, Oak View Group, built and operates several major arenas, including the homes of the NHL’s Seattle Kracken and New York Islanders.

In addition to the arena, the complex will include a hotel-casino; a dining, entertainment and retail district; and an amphithea­ter for concerts. Groundbreaking for the property, located south of the Strip (near the Silverton casino), is scheduled for some time next year, with completion projected for 2026.

Resorts World food court: Famous Foods Street Eats at Resorts World Las Vegas continues to diversify its list of food and beverage offerings with the debut of four new restaurants. Adding to the lineup at the Asian hawker-­inspired food court are Fuhu Cha Chaan Teng, Famous Pho, Burger Barn and Harajuku Ramen. Famous Foods now boasts 17 food stalls and has more Michelin Plate- and Bib Gourmand-recognized eateries under one roof than any other destination in the country.

Free concerts: The Downtown Rocks free concerts that take place every summer will continue this year, starting on April 23. The concerts wind up on Nov. 19 with the Stone Temple Pilots. In between will be 13 shows, mostly on Saturday nights, with acts including Starship (May 29), Molly Hatchet (July 4), Sebastian Bach (July 23), Rick Springfield, Men at Work and John Waite (Sept. 23) and Slaughter (Oct. 22).

Question: Will Las Vegas sports books take bets on the USFL?

Answer: The United States Football League opened its season Saturday, and the league says that sports books in 15 states can accept bets on its games, with that number expected to increase. Certainly, there’ll be no problem finding USFL lines in the Las Vegas books.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.