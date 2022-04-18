3rd Hawaii show added for New Kids on the Block and TLC

With two announced concerts already sold out, boy band New Kids on the Block has added a third show with special guest TLC at the Neal Blaisdell Arena for their visit in August. Tickets for the Aug. 7 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Original band member Donnie Wahlberg recorded a video that was posted on YouTube this weekend announcing the third show.

“Thank you to all of our fans in Hawaii for welcoming us back with open arms,” Wahlberg said in the video. “We cannot wait to see all of you. Much love.”

New Kids on the Block originated as a group of high school friends from the Boston neighborhood of Dorcester in the early 1980s. With their high-energy performances and R&B-inflected vocals, they had crossover hits like “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” “Cover Girl,” “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time)” and “Tonight.” Other hits include “Hangin’ Tough,” “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)” and “Step by Step” in the late 1980s and early ’90s.

The group gave their only performance in Hawaii in February 1991, disbanded in 1994 and then reunited in 2007. Last month, they released a single “Bring Back the Time,” a nostalgic tongue-in-cheek pop song.

The group will be joined by ’90s R&B girl group TLC. In its heyday in the ’90s, TLC had four No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100: “Creep,” “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs” and “Unpretty.” The group is now a duo consisting of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas. Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes died in 2002.

Tickets for the third show will first be made available to fans with credit cards with Hawaii ZIP codes at 10 a.m. Saturday, with sales limited to eight tickets at a time. Tickets will be open to mainland ticketbuyers 24 hours later. Ticket prices range from $69.50 to $399.50; they are available at ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000 or at the Blaisdell box office.