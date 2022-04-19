Former Maui police officer enters guilty plea to attempted child enticement

A former Maui police officer pleaded guilty in federal court today to trying to lure a 13-year-old girl into a sexual relationship with promises of money and shopping trips.

The 13-year-old girl was an undercover federal agent, and on Dec. 5 Brandon Charles Saffeels, 37, of Wailuku, was arrested on suspicion of electronic enticement of a child in the first degree, indecent electronic display to a child, and solicitation of a minor for prostitution.

Today, Saffeels pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Leslie E. Kobayashi to a single count of attempted child enticement. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 7.

The Maui Prosecuting Attorney dismissed the state charges without prejudice, and the prosecution was handled by the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Dec. 3, Saffeels contacted the undercover agent though an online profile appearing to belong to an underage female, according to federal court documents.

“How old are u?,” Saffeels asked the undercover agent, who replied “Plz dont judge but im 13,” according to the justice department.

The undercover agent asked Saffeels if her purported age troubled him. “Age is just a number,” he replied, according to a court documents.

On Dec. 5, Saffeels allegedly used the online and text message handle “JON” to arrange sex with who he thought was a girl under the age of 18. He set up the meeting spot and went to the location, according to state court documents.

Saffeels allegedly “did intentionally masturbate or expose the genitals in lewd or lascivious manner live over a computer online service, internet service, or local bulletin board service,” according to the state criminal complaint, and sent it to an undercover agent posing as an underage girl.

Saffeels allegedly told the agent he would pay for the sex.

Nine others were arrested with Saffeels as part of Operation Keiki Shield, a continuing operation to arrest people who use the internet to try to have sex with kids.

The charge of attempted enticement of a minor is punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence of not less than 10 years and up to life in prison. Saffeels also faces a fine of up to $250,000 and between five years and life on probation.

Upon his release, he must register as a sex offender, as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

At the time of his arrest in December, Saffeels was due to surrender to a federal prison camp in Sheridan, Oregon on Jan. 7 to start a 30-month prison sentence following his conviction on public corruption charges.

On Nov. 2, Saffeels was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for public corruption in the form of honest services wire fraud. He pleaded guilty in May to engaging in a bribery scheme in which he solicited a sexual relationship with a female motorist in exchange for an official act as a Maui Police Department officer.