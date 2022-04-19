Honolulu airport COVID-19 testing site again open on Wednesdays

The City and County of Honolulu announced today it is reopening Wednesdays at its free COVID-19 testing program for all Oahu residents at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Starting Wednesday, the Mobile Lab at the Honolulu airport will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the week except Sundays. The testing site is in the Diamond Head Tour Group Area just past baggage claim 31.

Free testing will also still be available for Oahu residents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Kapolei Hale, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at Honolulu Hale, except for city holidays.

In late March, the city scaled down testing operations at the airport to five days of the week instead of seven, and was closed Wednesdays and Sundays. The city is bringing back Wednesdays and will be open six days a week.

All clients must pre-register under the city pre-paid section at oahucitypass.lumisight.com to receive a QR code.

The testing program is made possible through an agreement with the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii Consortium.

Other testing sites on Oahu are available at oneoahu.org/covid19-testing.