Baldwin, Saint Louis share No. 1 spot in baseball Top 10

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The good-news Bears are back. Baldwin collected four of nine first-place votes and landed in a tie at No. 1 with Saint Louis in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10. Read more

The good-news Bears are back.

Baldwin collected four of nine first-place votes and landed in a tie at No. 1 with Saint Louis in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10. The Bears swept Maui in a three-game series last week and improved to 12-0 in the MIL (14-2 overall).

Baldwin could not shake the Crusaders, who also collected four first-place votes from coaches and media. Saint Louis (20-2-1 overall) lost to Punahou last week in the ILH double-elimination tournament.

Baldwin won the state championship in 2016 and ’18. This year’s Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Baseball State Championships are set at Iron Maehara Stadium in Wailuku (Division I) and Francis Wong Stadium in Hilo (D-II).

Kamehameha elevated to No. 3 and Punahou moved up to No. 4. Waiakea, which received one first-place vote, is at No. 5.

Pearl City (8-2 OIA West) returned to the Top 10 at No. 9 after beating Campbell and Leilehua. Mililani (8-2 OIA West) also returned and shares the No. 10 spot with Hilo. The Trojans routed Kapolei and Campbell last week.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Apr. 18, 2022

Rank School (1st-place votes) Pts LW

1. (tie) Baldwin (5) (14-2, 12-0 MIL) 80 1

1. (tie) Saint Louis (4) (20-2-1, 12-1-1 ILH) 80 1

3. Kamehameha (15-5-2, 8-5-1 ILH) 69 4

4. Punahou (13-6-2, 8-5-1 ILH) 67 6

5. Waiakea (1) (6-0 BIIF) 56 5

6. Mid-Pacific (16-7, 9-5 ILH) 47 3

7. Maryknoll (10-7-1, 8-5-1 ILH) 22 7

8. Kalani (10-2 OIA East) 18 9-T

9. Pearl City (8-2 OIA West) 15 NR

10. (tie) Hilo (2-2 BIIF) 13 9-T

10. (tie) Mililani (8-2 OIA West) 13 NR

No longer in Top 10: Maui (No. 8).