Baldwin, Saint Louis share No. 1 spot in baseball Top 10

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.

The good-news Bears are back. Baldwin collected four of nine first-place votes and landed in a tie at No. 1 with Saint Louis in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10. Read more

