Hawaii Prep World | Sports Baldwin, Saint Louis share No. 1 spot in baseball Top 10 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:08 p.m. The good-news Bears are back. Baldwin collected four of nine first-place votes and landed in a tie at No. 1 with Saint Louis in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10. The Bears swept Maui in a three-game series last week and improved to 12-0 in the MIL (14-2 overall). Baldwin could not shake the Crusaders, who also collected four first-place votes from coaches and media. Saint Louis (20-2-1 overall) lost to Punahou last week in the ILH double-elimination tournament. Baldwin won the state championship in 2016 and '18. This year's Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Baseball State Championships are set at Iron Maehara Stadium in Wailuku (Division I) and Francis Wong Stadium in Hilo (D-II). Kamehameha elevated to No. 3 and Punahou moved up to No. 4. Waiakea, which received one first-place vote, is at No. 5. Pearl City (8-2 OIA West) returned to the Top 10 at No. 9 after beating Campbell and Leilehua. Mililani (8-2 OIA West) also returned and shares the No. 10 spot with Hilo. The Trojans routed Kapolei and Campbell last week. Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 Apr. 18, 2022 Rank School (1st-place votes) Pts LW 1. (tie) Baldwin (5) (14-2, 12-0 MIL) 80 1 1. (tie) Saint Louis (4) (20-2-1, 12-1-1 ILH) 80 1 3. Kamehameha (15-5-2, 8-5-1 ILH) 69 4 4. Punahou (13-6-2, 8-5-1 ILH) 67 6 5. Waiakea (1) (6-0 BIIF) 56 5 6. Mid-Pacific (16-7, 9-5 ILH) 47 3 7. Maryknoll (10-7-1, 8-5-1 ILH) 22 7 8. Kalani (10-2 OIA East) 18 9-T 9. Pearl City (8-2 OIA West) 15 NR 10. (tie) Hilo (2-2 BIIF) 13 9-T 10. (tie) Mililani (8-2 OIA West) 13 NR No longer in Top 10: Maui (No. 8). Also receiving votes: Maui 12, Kailua 2, Molokai 1.