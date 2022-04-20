Actor Ezra Miller arrested on Big Island for alleged assault

Ezra Miller was arrested on suspicion of assault early Tuesday, the second time the actor known for playing the Flash in “Justice League” films has been arrested in Hawaii in recent weeks.

Miller became irate after being asked to leave a get-­together at a Hawaii island home and threw a chair, hitting a woman in the forehead, according to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department. The woman refused treatment for a half-inch cut on her forehead, police said.

Miller, described by police as a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont, was arrested during a traffic stop and released pending further investigation.

About 12 hours after the arrest, the actor appeared via Zoom for a court hearing for an arrest in March at a Hilo karaoke bar. Miller pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was ordered to pay a $500 fine and stay away from Margarita Village.

Miller was also charged with harassment after the actor allegedly grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts after becoming agitated by a rendition of the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ballad “Shallow,” police said.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped the harassment charge, along with an unrelated traffic charge.

Miller received a traffic citation after police were called in March to a dispute in downtown Hilo. Police said Miller was uncooperative, refused to leave the area and obstructed a sidewalk.

Miller’s Hawaii attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment on the latest arrest. Another lawyer and a Miller representative also didn’t immediately respond to messages requesting comment.

There was no mention of the latest arrest during the court hearing.

Hawaii island attorney Francis Alcain had requested Tuesday’s court hearing, previously scheduled for next week, be moved up. Alcain said in a court filing his client “has various time sensitive work obligations in California and/or New York” and needs an earlier hearing “to resolve this matter.”

The day after Miller was released on $500 bail for the karaoke bar arrest, a Hilo couple filed a petition for a temporary restraining order, claiming the actor burst into their bedroom and threatened them. A judge dismissed the case last week after an attorney for the couple requested it.

William Dean, an attorney for the couple, declined to say why his clients no longer wanted to pursue a restraining order against Miller.

Judge M. Kanani Laubach applied Miller’s bail to the $500 fine, leaving a $30 fee to pay.

Miller also has a key role in the third installment of the Harry Potter spinoff “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”