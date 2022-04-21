Man, 45, critically injured in Hauula pedestrian collision

A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle early in the morning on Kamehameha Highway in Hauula, according to Honolulu police.

Police said at about 2:13 a.m. on Wednesday, a 59-year-old man was driving northbound on Kamehameha Highway when the pedestrian appeared in the roadway. He was unable to stop in time, and struck the man, who was not in a marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said. The driver remained at the scene, and was not injured as a result of the collision.

Police said at this time, speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors for the driver. It remains unknown if they are factors for the pedestrian.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.