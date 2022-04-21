Oahu lifeguards rescue couple swept off rocks at Shark’s Cove

Lifeguards rescued two visitors at Shark’s Cove on Oahu’s North Shore this morning after they were swept into the ocean, according to Honolulu Ocean Safety.

At 11:09 a.m., Ocean Safety received a 911 call regarding two injured people in need of rescue. A wave had crashed onto the man and woman while they were standing on rocks at Shark’s Cove, dragging them over a rocky ledge and into the ocean.

Lifeguards, along with the Honolulu Fire Department and bystanders, rescued a 36-year-old man and pulled him to shore. Paramedics treated him for a serious ankle injury and multiple abrasions.

They also rescued and treated a 33-year-old woman who was swept over the rocks and suffered minor shoulder and knee abrasions.

Surf was said to be 5-feet high at the time of the emergency, officials said.

“Ocean Safety strongly urges everyone to stay off ledges and away from shorelines when waves are crashing onto shore,” said EMS in a statement.