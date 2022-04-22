Hawaiian Airlines serving Jason Momoa’s Mananalu water to reduce plastic waste

Hawaiian Airlines is now serving Mananalu — environmentally friendly water packaged in recyclable aluminum instead of plastic bottles — on certain flights as part of a partnership with “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa.

Momoa, who was born in Hawaii, founded Mananalu in 2019 in collaboration with the Ball Corp., the world’s largest aluminum producer.

The airline is giving a personal, 16-ounce bottle of Mananalu to all premium cabin guests on Hawaiian’s U.S. East Coast and international flights as part of global efforts to phase out single-use plastics.

Mananalu water will also replace plastic water bottles sold on the “Pau Hana” snack cart on flights between Hawaii and 16 continental U.S. gateway cities.

“We have remained steadfast in our commitment to source more sustainable products for our onboard service, and our Mananalu partnership helps us continue to phase-out single-use plastics and protect our oceans and environment,” said Avi Mannis, chief marketing and communications officer at Hawaiian Airlines in a news release.

With the move, Hawaiian anticipates eliminating approximately 142,000 plastic bottles from its transpacific operations each year.

In addition, for every plastic bottle replaced onboard, Mananalu — which is a certified carbon neutral company and 1% for the Planet member — will divert the equivalent of an additional plastic bottle from ocean-going waste via rePurpose Global. That is expected to result in the removal of an additional 142,000 plastic bottles annually.

Through the end of April, HawaiianMiles members can also earn one mile per dollar spent on Mananalu products when shopping at any Foodland location.