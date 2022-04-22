Hilo man charged after police recover 20 pounds of meth, ‘ghost guns’

A Hilo man was arrested and charged after Hawaii police recovered more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine and weapons at a residence in the Keaukaha Hawaiian Homes subdivision of Hilo.

The Hawaii Police Department’s Area 1 Vice Section on Thursday executed a narcotics search warrant at the residence and found nearly 20.3 pounds of methamphetamine, three 9mm pistols, including two “ghost guns” without serial numbers, an illegal high capacity semiautomatic pistol magazine, ammunition and drug paraphernalia items.

About $13,200 in U.S. currency and three vehicles were also seized as a result of the search warrant.

Seth Alan Pahinui Spidell was arrested following the search and today was charged with multiple counts of first-degree and second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. Spidell was also charged with multiple firearms offenses.

Spidell’s bail was set at $472,000 and his initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday in South Hilo District Court.