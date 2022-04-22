Suspect indicted in January killing of Waipahu acupuncturist

Eric Thompson, 34, was indicted by the Oahu grand jury today and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Jan. 12 killing of acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara.

Thompson was additionally charged with one count of carrying or using of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, and remains free on $1 million bail, according to a news release from the city Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

He is accused of murdering Tokuhara at his acupuncture clinic in Waipahu. Thompson’s wife is alleged to have been involved in an affair with the victim.

He was arrested Feb. 14.

The murder charged carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole. The firearm charged is a class A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.