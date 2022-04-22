VIDEO: Former UH Warrior and CFL great Chad Owens hosts Star-Advertiser sports show ‘The CO2 RUN DWN’

Former University of Hawaii and Canadian Football League standout Chad Owens hosts the “The CO2 RUN DWN,” the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook Live sports talk show.
Owens discusses the top local and national sports news and highlights Hawaii star athletes on the “The CO2 RUN DWN” every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 p.m.
Watch the show above or on the Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page.
