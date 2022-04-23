Hawaii County police looking for missing Kau man

Hawaii County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 61-year-old Kau man.

Paul Calverase was last seen in the Ocean View area on March 26.

Calverase walks with a cane, and may be driving a gray 2014 Jeep with Hawaii license plate number ZCU 359.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 808-935-3311.