Hawaii County police looking for missing Kau man

Hawaii County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 61-year-old Kau man.
Paul Calverase was last seen in the Ocean View area on March 26.
Calverase walks with a cane, and may be driving a gray 2014 Jeep with Hawaii license plate number ZCU 359.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 808-935-3311.
