Lost hiker rescued near Kuliouou Ridge Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a hiker who got lost off of the Kuliouou Ridge Trail in Hawaii Kai this afternoon.
At around 4:30 p.m. the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about the lost hike, a 29-year-old woman who became lost while hiking off-trail.
HFD established a landing zone for its Air 1 helicopter at Hahaione Neighborhood Park before heading toward the hiker. HFD picked her up and transported her to the landing zone at around 5:30 p.m. She was not injured.
