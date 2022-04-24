Lost hiker rescued near Kuliouou Ridge Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a hiker who got lost off of the Kuliouou Ridge Trail in Hawaii Kai this afternoon.

At around 4:30 p.m. the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about the lost hike, a 29-year-old woman who became lost while hiking off-trail.

HFD established a landing zone for its Air 1 helicopter at Hahaione Neighborhood Park before heading toward the hiker. HFD picked her up and transported her to the landing zone at around 5:30 p.m. She was not injured.