Missing woman, 62, last seen at Waialae Avenue apartment

A 62-year-old woman with dementia went missing Saturday after last being seen at her Waialae Avenue apartment, CrimeStoppers Honolulu reported.

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance as they search for Elizabeth Fahey, who was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Fahey is described as standing at 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, and she was last seen wearing a yellow and orange tie-dye sundress with a gray hoodie.

Those with information about Fahey’s whereabouts are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. The public can also send anonymous web tips at honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.