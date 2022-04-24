Hawaii earns automatic spot in NCAA men’s volleyball tournament

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team will continue its pursuit of a second straight national championship against Princeton or North Greenville in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on May 3 in Los Angeles.

The Rainbow Warriors swept Long Beach State in the title match of the Big West Championship on Saturday to earn one of five automatic berths into the seven-team NCAA bracket, which was unveiled this morning.

UH (24-5) won last year’s NCAA’s title in Columbus, Ohio, and will make a shorter trip to UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion for the program’s eighth tournament appearance.

North Greenville, the Conference Carolinas champion, takes on Princeton, winner of the EIVA tournament, in the tournament’s opening match on May 1. The winner will face the Warriors at 4:30 p.m. on May 3 with second-seeded Ball State awaiting in the semifinals on May 5.

The two at-large berths were awarded to Long Beach State and host UCLA.

Despite the loss to UH in the Big West final, the Beach was awarded the No. 1 seed in the NCAA bracket and will have a bye into the semifinals.

UCLA will face Pepperdine in an opening-round match on May 3 with the winner to take on the Beach.

Ball State, led by Baldwin graduate Donan Cruz, defeated UH twice early in the season and went on win the MIVA championship.

The national championship match is set for May 7.

Opening round matches will be streamed on Pac-12.com. The semifinals will be streamed on NCAA.com and the final will be televised on ESPN2.