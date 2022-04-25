Man, 48, charged after Hilo crash leaves motorcyclist critically injured

A 48-year-old man has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant in connection with Thursday’s two-vehicle collision that critically injured a motorcyclist in Hilo.

Joshua Manzano-Hill of Hilo was also charged with first-degree negligent injury, promoting a dangerous drug in the third-degree and promoting a detrimental drug in the third-degree.

His bail is set at $31,000.

The collision occurred at the Mamalahoa Highway (Highway 19) and Hau Street intersection in the Wainaku area of Hilo shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Police investigators determined a 2013 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck operated by Manzano-Hill made a left turn from Hau Street onto the highway, causing a 2005 Honda motorcycle operated by a 39-year-old man traveling Hilo-bound on the highway to collide with the rear driver’s side of the vehicle, the Hawaii County Police Department said.

Road conditions were wet at the time due to rainfall.

The motorcyclist was taken to Hilo Medical Center and later medvaced to The Queen’s Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

Police said Manzano-Hill was not injured in the collision. Officers arrested him at the scene on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.

During the course of the investigation, police executed a search warrant of the Toyota Tacoma and recovered multiple alcohol containers, cocaine and marijuana from the pickup truck, police said.