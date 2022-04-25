Police search for suspects in armed robbery at Kalihi liquor store

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged armed robbery at a liquor store in Kalihi Sunday.

Police said two males entered the store located in the 1900 block of Kalihi Street, brandished a handgun and demanded money just before 4:50 p.m.

The suspects then fled in a vehicle with money and merchandise taken from the store, police added.

No injuries were reported.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests at this time.